NDE trains 100 Kwara youths on agric business

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has embarked on training of 100 youths in Kwara State on sustainable agricultural production and business enhancement scheme to stem the tide of the unemployment rate in the country. Speaking at a one-day orientation and commencement of skills impartation on the programme in Ilorin on Tuesday, the NDE director-general, […]

