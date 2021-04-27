



NPA turns screw on BUA Sugar Refinery, bans importation from FTZ

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has banned the importation of sugar from Free Trade Zones (FTZ), thus taking sides with Dangote Industries Limited and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc in their sugar war against BUA Group over control of the refined sugar market. Recall that the Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, and his counterpart […]

