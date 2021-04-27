Suspected herdsmen attack IDP camp, kill seven, we lost over 70 people in two weeks, says Benue gov

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Suspected herdsmen attack IDP camp, kill seven, we lost over 70 people in two weeks, says Benue gov

Suspected herdsmen attack IDP , Wases rejection of MUTA petition, Benue shut down secondary school, Ortom writes Buhari, Ortom swears-in, Ortom bans appointees, I dont have presidential ambition, Benue bans public gathering, Ortom goes into isolation, Why we cant pay workers, Ortom signs 2021 budget , Ortom, LGAs, local government commission, Benue, ghost workers, traditional rulers

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Tuesday, confirmed an attack on Abagena Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Makurdi by suspected herdsmen that left seven persons dead and many others injured. Ortom stated this when he visited the camp, where the IDPs were already protesting the attack by blocking the Makurdi-Lafia road. The governor […]

Suspected herdsmen attack IDP camp, kill seven, we lost over 70 people in two weeks, says Benue gov
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR