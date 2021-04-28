Tribune Online
Banditry: I escaped death by whiskers ― Senator Ordia
Senator representing Edo Central, Clifford Ordia, has opened up on his close shave with death, on Monday. Senator Ordia who is Chairman Senate committee on Local and Foreign Debts was attacked twice by suspected bandits along Okenne-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji roads while returning from his home state of Edo. Senator Ordia told newsmen that his personal […]
Banditry: I escaped death by whiskers ― Senator Ordia
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune