FG tasks Reps on speedy passage of NSIP Office bill

Federal Government has called on the House of Representatives to expedite action on the passage of the National Social Investment Office Establishment Bill. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who gave the charge in Abuja during oversight visit held, on Tuesday, at the instance of the House Committee […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

