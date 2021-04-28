



First Bank appoints new MD/CEO as Adeduntan retires

The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has approved the appointment of Mr Gbenga Shobo as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Wednesday. This appointment, according to a statement from the lender, is subject to regulatory approval. Until the appointment, Shobo was the bank’s Deputy Managing Director. Shobo succeeds Mr Adesola […]

