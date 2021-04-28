



Tribune Online

Insecurity: Reps ask Buhari to declare state of emergency

WORRIED by the worsening security situation in the country, the House of Representatives on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on insecurity to effectively curb the ugly development. The Speaker, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this while reading the resolutions approved after a fourhour executive session held on the floor […]

Insecurity: Reps ask Buhari to declare state of emergency

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune