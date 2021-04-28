



Tribune Online

Japan’s Olympic host towns pull out over pandemic

Hundreds of Japanese towns and cities have been forced to rethink plans to host Olympic teams because the coronavirus will prevent public appearances and require costly safety measures. The western town of Okuizumo spent more than $5 million preparing to welcome India’s hockey team for a pre-Games training camp, only to scrap the visit because […]

Japan’s Olympic host towns pull out over pandemic

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune