Police retirees seek amendment to Pension Reform Act

Retired policemen under the Contributory Pension Scheme are calling on the national assembly to amend the Pension Act to reflect the Police, as its Military and Department of State Security counterpart.

Their argument was that the debarment allowance which their counterparts in the military enjoy has been denied members of the Nigerian Police who know about internal security.

Spokesman of the group and legal Adviser, Elder Ofem Nbang who led the group to the national assembly said read out the group’s petition to both the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He said, “When they introduced the Contributory pensions Scheme in…