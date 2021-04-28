Tribune Online
Present security architecture of Nigeria cannot solve the nation’s security problems
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Wednesday, maintained that Nigeria’s present security architecture cannot guarantee effective policing and address the array of security challenges confronting the country. Akeredolu who stated this during a virtual panel discussion on the #EndSars protest that occurred last year noted that a single command in Abuja cannot oversee the […]
Present security architecture of Nigeria cannot solve the nation’s security problems
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune