Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Wednesday, maintained that Nigeria’s present security architecture cannot guarantee effective policing and address the array of security challenges confronting the country. Akeredolu who stated this during a virtual panel discussion on the #EndSars protest that occurred last year noted that a single command in Abuja cannot oversee the […]

Present security architecture of Nigeria cannot solve the nation’s security problems

Source: Nigerian Tribune