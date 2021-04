Tribune Online

Russia fines Apple $12 million for ‘abusing’ dominant position

Russia has imposed a $12.1 million fine on Apple for “abusing” its dominant position in the market by giving preference to its own applications, a government regulator said on Tuesday. The move comes as Russia ratchets up pressure against Western tech companies, with authorities aiming to bring the Russian segment of the internet under state […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune