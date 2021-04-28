



Safe school programme: Reps to probe N.5bn Chibok school rehabilitation fund

Members of the 9th House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled plans to investigate the N500 million school rebuilding projects under the Safe School Initiative programme set up in March 2015, sequel to the abduction of 230 Schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State. The resolution was passed after the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent […]

