



Tribune Online

Sell-offs of banking stocks dips market by 0.03 per cent

The Nigerian equities market traded with mixed sentiments, as buying interests in Wema Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Access Bank moderated the All Share Index (ASI) by 0.03 per cent to settle at 39,305.48 basis points. returns flat at +0.7 per cent and -2.4 per cent, respectively. Hence, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns of the […]

Sell-offs of banking stocks dips market by 0.03 per cent

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune