Amotekun apprehended six suspected bandits on Okeho-Iseyin Road in Oyo

Operatives of Oyo State Security Network Agency comprising Amotekun Corps, in collaboration with Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) have arrested six bandits at Kajola Local Government of Oyo state. The arrest was made at about 4am on Thursday, along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho-Iseyin Road, while the operatives were on joint routine […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune