Aviation leaders launch first in-flight 100% sustainable-fuel emissions study

A partnership of aerospace specialists has launched the world’s first in-flight emissions study using 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a commercial passenger aircraft.

Airbus, German research centre DLR, Rolls-Royce and SAF producer Neste have teamed up to start the pioneering ‘Emission and Climate Impact of Alternative Fuels’ project looking into the effects of 100 per cent SAF on aircraft emissions and performance.

Findings from the study to be carried out on the ground and in the air using an Airbus A350-900 aircraft powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines will support efforts currently underway at Airbus and Rolls-Royce to ensure the aviation sector is ready for…