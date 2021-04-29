



Tribune Online

COVID-19 palliative: Only N2.4bn out of N32.4bn released to me, minister tells Senate

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, on Thursday told the Senate that only N2.4 billion was released to her ministry out of the N32.4 billion provision to mitigate the financial crisis faced by poor Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown. The minister made the revelation while fielding questions from […]

COVID-19 palliative: Only N2.4bn out of N32.4bn released to me, minister tells Senate

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune