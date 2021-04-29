Despite COVID-19, airline business in Nigeria fairing well —Olateru

Akin-Olateru, AIB, air crashes traced to human errors, AIB's investigation mandate, airline business in Nigeria fairing well

Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau’s Commissioner, Mr Akin Olateru has expressed satisfaction with the way the federal government has so far managed the Coronavirus pandemic which he attributed to the gradual recovery of the aviation sector, particularly airline business. In his assessment of the Nigerian aviation sector under the pandemic, Olateru cited how, while in other […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

