EFCC arrests 34 ‘Yahoo boys’ over internet fraud in Ondo

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters also known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state. The suspects were arrested at their hideout by the security operatives over their alleged involvement in interment fraud after some investigation. A source within the town told […]

