FG plans national roll-out of accelerated basic education programme

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
FG plans national roll-out of accelerated basic education programme

FG appoints governing councils, scholarship Universities will soon reopen for academic activities ― Education Minister,unions against interference in appointments, accelerated basic education programme

THE Federal Government has announced a plan to embark on a national roll-out of the accelerated basic education programme as part of efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children and improve literacy in the country. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who gave this hint on Thursday in Abuja, said the project of the […]

FG plans national roll-out of accelerated basic education programme
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR