Tribune Online

Footprints of a colossus movement (2)

At a meeting held in Chief Bola Ige’s, Ibadan residence sometimes in 1992 we examined the prospect of adopting a name for our organization. A committee was constituted to verify whether or not Afenifere was among the organisations dissolved. The report of the committee was received at a meeting held in the Lagos, Ilupeju residence […]

Footprints of a colossus movement (2)

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune