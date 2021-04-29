Former Oyo commissioner, Akintunde, discloses senatorial ambition, begins consultations

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Yunus Akintunde, has begun consultations with stakeholders with a view to actualising his desire to represent the Oyo Central Senatorial district.

Akintunde, a former works and transport commissioner under the administration of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi made his senatorial ambition known during visitations with chieftains, leaders and members of the APC in Afijio and Oyo East local government areas of the state.

In his various addresses, Akintunde said he possessed all that required to represent the people, assuring that APC stood a good chance in the 2023 elections if he emerged its…