INEC announces February 18 for 2023 general election

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced February 18 as the date for the 2023 general election in the country. Just as it confirmed that the election timetable will be released after Anambra’s governorship election on November 6. INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made the announcement on Wednesday during a one-day public hearing on […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune