NDE trains 154 on agriculture, environmental beautification, urges them to be serious

Participants at the three-month-long training in Imo State, have been admonished to take the training seriously and avail themselves of other opportunities offered by the National Directorate of Employment, (NDE).

The Acting Director-General of the Directorate, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, said this at the official launching of its 2021 Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme in Imo.

Fikpo, represented by the NDE coordinator in Imo State, Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho, thanked the Federal Government for its youth-friendly initiatives. He also thanked the NDE in Imo State for the transparent selection of the100 beneficiaries of the scheme, while pledging to work together with the state…