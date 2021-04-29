South-West states, health experts chart pathway for achieving zero-malaria target

Government of some South-West states including Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti and Ogun have demonstrated how possible it is for Nigeria to achieve the zero-malaria target within the next 10 years. The Oyo State Commissioner for Health,  Dr Basir Bello; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Ekiti State, Mr. Akinjide Akinleye; Director of Disease Control, Lagos State, Dr. […]

