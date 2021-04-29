Three arrested for stealing N5,000 from 15-year-old girl in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Vigilante Service on Thursday arrested 28-year-old Godwin Sunday, 21-yer-old Anna Samuel and and 23-year-old Better Okorie for allegedly robbing N5,000 from a 15-year-old girl, Boma Sunday, at the ever-busy Tombia Market in Yenagoa Local Government Council.

The 15-year-old was said to be waiting by the roadside to board a tricycle home when the three-member gang accosted her and collected her money at gunpoint.

“After they collected the money I raised the alarm that drew the attention of the vigilante. I didn’t even know that they were around. It was at that point I saw them chasing the criminals and apprehended them inside the market as they tried to escape,”…