



Tribune Online

UPDATE: Gunmen storm CAPRO missionary school in Plateau, abduct two students

A large number of gunmen on Thursday stormed a missionary school known as CAPRO Secondary School owned by Calvary International Ministry in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State and abducted two students. The school which is an international school owned by missionaries was attacked in the early hours of Thursday by gunmen who […]

UPDATE: Gunmen storm CAPRO missionary school in Plateau, abduct two students

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune