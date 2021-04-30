



Tribune Online

2023: Stakeholders task Igbos to come together, build bridges to secure presidency

The Igbos have been enjoined to learn to build bridges across the country in order for them to realise their ambition of producing the next president of Nigeria, come 2023. The stakeholders, including the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe, who is also Igbo Apex leader in […]

2023: Stakeholders task Igbos to come together, build bridges to secure presidency

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune