Again, suspected herdsmen kill five in Benue

Tribune Online
Again, Fulani militia attacked four different villages in Gwer-West local government area in the early hours of Friday and killed five persons in the process. Three others including a pregnant woman were reportedly injured in the separate attacks on communities in Gwer-West local government area of Benue State. The latest attack is coming after seven […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

