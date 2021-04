Tribune Online

BBNaija Season 6: Open auditions start May 3

Following the early access auditions in March, plans have now been concluded for an open audition call for Big Brother Naija season 6 from Monday, May 3 till Sunday, May 16, 2021. Interested participants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to be a housemate in season […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune