COVID-19: Nigeria places vessels from Brazil, South Africa, India on watchlist

Due to the resurgence of the new strain of COVID-19, the Federal Government, on Friday, said it is paying special attention to vessels arriving from Brazil, South Africa and India into Nigerian ports. In a press statement issued on Friday by the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mrs Rakiya Yagboyaju, the agency revealed […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune