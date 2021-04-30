Insecurity: IGP commences overhauling of security architecture in south-east

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Insecurity: IGP commences overhauling of security architecture in south-east

IGP commences overhauling

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Friday, commenced the overhang of the security architectures in the troubled South-East Region with a view to improving the operational efficiency of the commands and enhance public safety and security This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force […]

Insecurity: IGP commences overhauling of security architecture in south-east
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR