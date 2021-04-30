



Insecurity: PFN invokes God’s judgement on perpetrators

Disheartened by the increasing incidence of killings, kidnappings, and banditry in the country, the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has invoked God’s judgement on those behind the heinous crimes. In a statement from his media office on Thursday, Oke lamented that the situation of the country was increasingly […]

