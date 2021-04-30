



Tribune Online

Osinbajo, Oyetola, Tinubu, Ooni, Sultan, others preach peace, unity at MUSWEN’s book launch

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo; Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola; national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA); Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, were among eminent Nigerians that launched a book coordinated […]

Osinbajo, Oyetola, Tinubu, Ooni, Sultan, others preach peace, unity at MUSWEN’s book launch

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune