Tribune Online

There’s a ‘Baba Ijesha’ in every industry — Jemiriye

Nigerian Idol former contestant and Afro Pop maestro, Adeniyi Jemiriye, has aired her sentiment about the infamous story indicting famous Nigerian actor and comedian, Baba Ijesha. Her words read in part, “…That the story is real is even more sickening. I had thought it was one of those skits plotted too hard or just one […]

There’s a ‘Baba Ijesha’ in every industry — Jemiriye

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune