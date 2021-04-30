



Tribune Online

[Update] Insecurity: Buhari meets security chiefs, others

Amid heightened insecurity in parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has met with heads of security agencies as part of ongoing moves to find lasting solutions to the problem. The meeting, which took place at the First Lady Wing of the presidential villa, Abuja, on Friday, came as voices had become more strident calling […]

[Update] Insecurity: Buhari meets security chiefs, others

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune