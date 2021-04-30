



Workers’ Day: NLC cancels celebrations in Cross River over abduction of chairman

Workers’ Day celebrations in Cross River State may not hold as workers are still bickering over the kidnap of their Chairman, Comrade Ben Ukpekpi. Recall that Comrade Ukpekpi, NLC Chairman, was kidnapped over a month ago and has since not been released by the kidnappers. Tribune Online found that the abductors demanded N150million before the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune