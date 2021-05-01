IPOB, ESN not after me, my wife ― Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has denied that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are after his life and that of his wife.

Umahi disclosed this at the weekend while debunking the rumours in the state that IPOB and ESN are after his life and family.

He said: “Let me correct an impression, no criminal is after the governor of Ebonyi State.

“No IPOB member or ESN is after Ebonyi State governor because the governor has discharged.

“What happened two days back was not the activities of IPOB or ESN but pure criminality.

“Our nation is much at a crossroad. This is the time that all leaders should take responsibility.

