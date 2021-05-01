May Day: Demand for N30,000 minimum wage subdues other issues in Kwara

Workers in Kwara State under the umbrella of Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have used the Workers Day celebration to reiterate their demand for implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage, saying the demand is non-negotiable. Speaking at the May Day celebration in Ilorin on Saturday through the TUC chairman in […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

