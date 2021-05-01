



May Day: Rivers insists it commenced implementation of Judicial autonomy in 2020

The Rivers State Government has insisted that it began the implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on full financial autonomy for the nation’s Judiciary last year when the directive was given. Addressing workers in the state on Saturday at this year’s rally to mark the May Day celebration, Tammy Danagogo, Secretary the State Government (SSG) […]

