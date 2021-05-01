



Tribune Online

My wife shaved her head, said she was mourning me, man tells court

A man, Ebenezer Akodu, recently approached Oja Oba/Mapo C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that it put a stop to the six-year-old relationship between him and his wife, Oluwagbemisola Akodu. Ebenezer in his divorce suit accused his wife of adultery. The plaintiff explained that his wife went back into a relationship with her […]

My wife shaved her head, said she was mourning me, man tells court

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune