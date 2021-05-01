



Prime kidnap locations in Oyo revealed, govt mounts cameras

When on Monday, Governor Seyi Makinde inspected the security joint base located at Mamu Village on the Oyo/Ogun state border, it was a clear message that burning issues demanded drastic measures. Just as the country is grappling with issues of insecurity, hardly did a fortnight pass in Oyo state without reports of kidnap, banditry, thuggery, […]

