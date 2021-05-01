



Tribune Online

Sanwo-Olu approves 10 hectares of land for workers’ housing scheme

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday approved 10 hectares of land for the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress Of Nigeria (TUC) for the purpose of housing scheme for workers. The governor also offered to build a befitting headquarters for the unions in the next 12 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune