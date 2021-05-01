



Workers’ Day: Gbajabiamila tasks government to honour its bargain with Nigerian workers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Saturday underscored the need for the government at all levels to honour its side of the bargain with Nigerian workers. Gbajabiamila gave the charge in a statement titled: ‘Workers’ Day: Gbajabiamila pays tribute to Nigerian Workers’, issued through his Special Adviser on Media & […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune