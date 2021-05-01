Workers day: We are still expecting full implementation of new minimum wage ― Anambra NLC

Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has reminded the State Governor, Willie Obiano to fully implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 and its consequential adjustment as agreed with Labour. It also asked the governor to resolve all outstanding Labour issues. The state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Jerry Nnubia, stated this […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

