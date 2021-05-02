



Anambra ADC holds state congress ahead of governorship election

The Anambra State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has conducted it state congress ahead of the upcoming November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state. Nigerian Tribune gathered that the congress which took place at Choice Hotel Awka, over the weekend, has the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune