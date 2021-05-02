Beware! Website asking Nigerians to apply for COVID-19 relief fund is fraudulent

CLAIM: A post on WhatsApp is asking Nigerians to apply for COVID-19 relief fund provided by the Federal Government.  VERDICT: FALSE. FULL TEXT: A message on WhatsApp forwarded to a group is asking Nigerians to apply for COVID-19 relief fund which was made available by the Federal Government. The message titled: “Apply For The Covid-19 Relief […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

