CBN confirms Beatrice Bassey as Union Bank Board chairman

Union Bank has announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the appointment of Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey as the substantive Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Bank. Mrs Hamza Bassey joined the Board of Union Bank in 2015 as a Non-Executive Director and was appointed Acting Board Chairman in December […]

