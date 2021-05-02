



Ramadan: People living with disabilities call for attention in Sokoto

Association of People living with disabilities in Sokoto State, Malam Mahadi Umar Aliyu, has appealed to the state government to come to their aid in reducing hardship among them during this month of Ramadan. Malam Umar who is also a former Sokoto south local government chairmanship aspirants made the call in an interview with newsmen […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune