Tribune Online

Soldier, youth, bandits killed during attack on Niger communities

The District Head of Dangunni (Hakimi Dangunni) in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Musa Sarkin Mohammed has raised the alarm over yet another attack by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits in the area. Dangunni said that several bandits, a soldier, a civilian were killed in the attack which left many persons […]

Soldier, youth, bandits killed during attack on Niger communities

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune