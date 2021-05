Tribune Online

UCH doctors begin indefinite strike

Doctors of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan have commenced an indefinite strike. The decision to commence what they described as a “total and indefinite strike” was reached at a virtual emergency general meeting of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), UCH chapter, held on Saturday. The doctors, at the meeting, resolved that the strike […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune